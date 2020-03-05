🏌️‍♂️ Final Round of Bandon Dunes Championship to be Streamed by Golfweek

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the third installment of College Golf Live’s 2020 Spring Series, Golfweek.com will stream the final round of the Bandon Dunes Championship on Tuesday, March 10, in Bandon, Oregon. The series covers four tournaments featuring top programs and golf courses.

This will be the first time the Kansas men’s golf team has competed in the Bandon Dunes Championship in program history. The tournament will be three rounds with the first round to start on Sunday, March 8.

For more on the College Golf Live’s 2020 Spring Series and streaming information click here.