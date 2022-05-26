👟 Finley Advances on Day Two of NCAA West Preliminary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas track & field concluded day two of the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday, where senior Honour Finley qualified for the quarterfinal in the 800 meters.

Finley, of Bloomington, Minnesota, was in strong position before being tripped up on the first lap. Finley continued the race and crossed the line in 2:08.11, before protesting the event which allowed her to advanced to the quarterfinal. Saturday’s quarterfinal is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

In the women’s shot put, senior Alexandra Emilianov placed 30th overall with a throw of 15.60m (51-2.25 ft.), which came on her second attempt. Emilianov will also compete in the discus throw on Saturday with a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Senior Mariah Kuykendoll finished 30th overall in the women’s 400 meters by clocking a time of 54.09. Kansas’ women’s pole vault unit each cleared 3.81m (12-6 ft.) on Thursday, with seniors Samantha Van Hoecke and Khristen Bryant placing XX and Taylor Starkey and Gabby Hoke placing XX, based on misses.

Kansas will be back in action on Friday, as the men wrap up their week at the NCAA West Preliminary. Action will begin at 1 p.m. CT, with coverage on SEC Network Plus.