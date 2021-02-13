👟 Honour Finley’s School Record Highlights Iowa State Classic

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded competition at the Iowa State Classic, where senior Honour Finley set a new school record in the women’s 600-yards inside the Lied Recreation Center in Ames, Iowa on Saturday.

Finley, of Bloomington, Minn., ran away from the competition in the 600-yards, running to a time of 1:18.52. Finley’s time ranks No. 9 all-time on the USTFCCCA all-dates list, while she breaks the previous school record of 1:19.99 set by Adriana Newell in 2017.

Kansas saw great success on the track on Saturday, setting numerous personal bests while winning a total of 11 events throughout the weekend.

In the women’s 60 meters, senior Morganne Mukes put together a pair of first place finishes between the prelims and the finals, including a 7.64 in the finals to win the event. Mukes also clocked a 7.67 in the event prelims.

On the men’s side, Kansas pushed four individuals through to the finals in the 60-meter hurdles, led by Tyler Pride’s 8.19 in prelims, which was the fastest time entering finals. In the event finals, freshman Cameron Wilmington came through for the win, running an 8.16.

Kansas will be back in action at the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas on February 26-27, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.