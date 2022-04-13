⛳Five Jayhawks Named Academic All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Five Kansas women golfers have been named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Golf Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Seniors Abby Glynn (molecular, cellular and developmental biology), Lauren Heinlein (molecular, cellular and developmental biology) and Pear Pooratanaopa (economics) and sophomore Hanna Hawks (exercise science) all earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team recognition. Super-senior Sera Tadokoro (liberal arts and sciences) was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

Glynn and Heinlein are first-team selections for the third-straight season, while Tadokoro is on the squad for the second-consecutive year. Hawks and Pooratanaopa are both first-time honorees.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better grade point average (GPA) while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshman and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. A total of 43 student-athletes were recognized on the 2022 Academic All-Big Women’s Golf Team, with 36 first team honorees and seven on the second team.

Since the inception of the conference in 1996-97, Kansas has had 91 all-time Academic All-big 12 honorees. KU has 78 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honorees, eight second-team selections and five honorable mention selections.