🏌️♂️ Five Jayhawks Named Academic All-Big 12
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Five Kansas men’s golfers have been named to the Academic All-Big 12 team by the conference on Monday. This marks the sixth-straight year Kansas has had at least four Jayhawks named Academic All-Big 12.
Senior Andy Spencer (Business Finance), junior Ben Sigel (Sports Management), junior Drew Shepherd (Finance), redshirt-sophomore Jeff Doty (Sports Management) and redshirt-freshmen Grant Harrenbruck (Finance) made up the five Jayhawks to receive first-team honors.
"Great award and recognition for the five guys. All of them work extremely hard in the classroom and on the golf course."Head Coach Jamie Bermel
The Big 12 selected 35 first-team honorees for the men’s side, and 86 total student-athletes recognized by the conference.
To earn first-team honors, student-athletes have to maintain a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.