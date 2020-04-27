🏌️‍♂️ Five Jayhawks Named Academic All-Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Five Kansas men’s golfers have been named to the Academic All-Big 12 team by the conference on Monday. This marks the sixth-straight year Kansas has had at least four Jayhawks named Academic All-Big 12.

Senior Andy Spencer (Business Finance), junior Ben Sigel (Sports Management), junior Drew Shepherd (Finance), redshirt-sophomore Jeff Doty (Sports Management) and redshirt-freshmen Grant Harrenbruck (Finance) made up the five Jayhawks to receive first-team honors.