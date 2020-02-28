👟 Five Jayhawks to Compete at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Five Jayhawks will be in action this weekend at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, as they look to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The five Jayhawks competing at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials includes Josh Baden, Nick Caprario, Evan Landes, Chris Melgares and James Wilson.

The U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. The race will stream live on NBC available here.

To qualify for Team USA in the marathon at the Olympic Games, individuals met meet qualifying standards set forth by Team USA and the IAAF, which can be accessed here.

For more information on the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials, click here.