Five Kansas Women's Golfers Named Academic All-Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that five Jayhawk women’s golfers earned a nod on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

"I’m very proud of all five of our ladies who earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team. They work very diligently throughout the year to give their best effort in the classroom and on the golf course. We appreciate each of them for being such wonderful representatives of our team and the University of Kansas."

The quintet makes up part of 36 first-team designations by the Big 12 on the women’s side, and a total of 86 honorees across both the men’s and women’s programs.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.