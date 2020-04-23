🏀 Five Kansas Women’s Hoops Moments of 2019-20

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

From a perfect nonconference start to viral passes and clutch plays, the Kansas women’s basketball team had a season full of exciting moments. The 2019-20 season ended with the program recording its first winning season since 2012-13 with a 15-14 mark. After ending the nonconference portion of the season, 11-0, the Jayhawks gutted out huge Big 12 victories both at home and on the road. Kansas’ success during the regular-season put it in position for a postseason bid, which would have been the program’s first since 2013. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic canceling sports, the Jayhawks we unable to compete in the postseason play. Below are five remarkable moments from the 2019-20 Kansas women’s basketball season:

🔥 Aniya Thomas’ SportCenter Top 10 Half-court Shot After hitting two shots from the free-throw line with two seconds remaining in the second quarter, sophomore Aniya Thomas stole the following inbound pass at half court and hit a deep three-pointer buzzer-beater. That gave Thomas eight points entering halftime to lead the Jayhawks. Thomas was two points shy of her career-high finishing with 19.

💥 11-0 Nonconference Record Kansas got off to its best start (11-0) since head coach Brandon Schneider took over the program in 2015-16. The Jayhawks posted an undefeated regular season against nonconference opponents, which later led to the Jayhawks qualifying for postseason play for the first time since 2013. The Jayhawks were one of eight teams that were undefeated in DI women’s basketball before entering league play.

💪 Niccolly Ramalho’s Hustle Play Kansas bagged it third league win on the road against Oklahoma, 83-80. For a full recap, click here.

"I just put my hand out and when I saw the ball bouncing, and I saw the other player, the OU player, looking at the ball. I was like, ‘No, you’re not getting it.’ So I just dove and tried to tip it to Tina." Niccolly Ramalho

🚨 Upset Alert: Jayhawks Stun Texas The Jayhawks were able to guarantee the victory by going on a 14-7 run to close the game. Sophomore Aniya Thomas fueled the run with a layup at the 3:03 minute mark of the final quarter. Thomas scored four points during the last three minutes of the game. She finished the night with 21 points, marking the third time she has scored 20 or more points and the eighth time as the leading scorer. The triumph over Texas was the Jayhawks’ first time defeating the Longhorns since 2013. For a full recap, click here. 🔴🔴🔴🔴 It’s a great day to be a Jayhawk! pic.twitter.com/dq4UkEHoMm — Kansas Women’s Bball (@KUWBball) February 16, 2020

🙈 Mariane De Carvalho Goes Viral with an Over-the-Head, No-Looker