Football

📸 Football Fall Camp - Day 4

Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/4/23 - running back Dylan McDuffie #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2023 Fall Camp in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - defensive lineman Davion Westmoreland #46 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - safety Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - defensive lineman Devin Phillips #40 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - safety Kaleb Purdy #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - wide receiver Doug Emilien #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - quarterback Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks and running back Sevion Morrison #28 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - defensive end Hayden Hatcher #37 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - safety Andrew Russell #43 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - defensive end Dylan Brooks #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/4/23 - cornerback Cobee Bryant #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2023 Fall Camp in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/4/23 - fb during the 2023 Fall Camp in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - punter Grayden Addison #37 of the Kansas Jayhawks and kicker Seth Keller #91 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - quarterback Jason Bean #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams #55 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - wide receiver Quentin Skinner #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Scott Fuchs of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 4, 2023 - linebacker Craig Young #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during fall camp at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
