🍊 2008 Orange Bowl: Game Preview

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time in school history, Kansas football was selected to participate in the Bowl Championship Series (BCS). The Jayhawks (11-1, 7-1 Big 12) faced Virginia Tech (11-2, 7-1 ACC) in the FedEx Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2008 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game, which was played at Dolphin Stadium, will be re-televised on FOX4 Kansas City and Fox43 Topeka on Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

HEAD COACH MARK MANGINO QUOTES …

ON PLAYING IN THE ONLY BCS GAME ON THURSDAY NIGHT AND THE ADDED NATIONAL ATTENTION …

• It’s a big game. Our kids are smart. We’re not going to try to fool them and just tell them that this is just another game. But it’s still football. The field is a hundred yards, they have 11, we have 11. It’s the same concept, just a few more people will be paying attention to it.

ON WHETHER A HIGH SCORING GAME WOULD BE TO KANSAS ADVANTAGE …

• I just want to see us have more points on the scoreboard at the end of the day. I’ll settle for that.

ON HOW THE PLAYERS HAVE HANDLED THE DISTRACTIONS IN MIAMI …

• They seem focused. In meetings, everything is good. The kids are focused in and the practice field has been good. There’s been no difference. The tempo is the same, just like when we’re at home. I don’t see any changes. I want them to have fun, but they also know when it’s time to work and I think they’ve managed that well.

JOHN LARSEN (JR., DE) QUOTES …

ON BEING READY TO PLAY THE GAME …

• It’s been great being down here getting a little vacation time, hang out, and get to see Miami, but right now we’re focused on the game and it couldn’t come soon enough.

ON WHETHER PREPARATION FOR THE GAME IN COMPLETE …

• Yeah. We’ve seen every game of them two or three times, every cut up, so no stone has been left unturned. At this point we have everything covered.