🏀 Former Kansas Coach Roy Williams Named to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas men’s basketball coach Roy Williams has been named one of 10 members to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2022, the KSHOF announced Monday. The Class of 2022 will be inducted on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas.

Joining Williams in the KSHOF Class of 2022 are: Clint Bowyer (championship driver), Emily Bloss Carpenter (women’s basketball), Tara Holloway Churchill (women’s basketball), Elwood “Bingo” DeMoss (Negro League Baseball), Kendall Gammon (football), Bill James (writer, historian), Jesse Nelson (girls high school basketball coach), George Toma (professional groundskeeper) and Gordon Vadakin (bowling coach).

Williams coached at Kansas for 15 seasons from 1988-89 to 2002-03, posting a 418-101 record. Under Williams, KU won five Big Eight and four Big 12 regular season titles and advanced to four Final Fours in 1991, 1993, 2002 and 2003. Williams coached five KSHOF inductees, including Nick Collison, Drew Gooden, Raef LaFrentz and Wayne Simien. Prior to Kansas, Williams was an assistant coach at his alma mater, North Carolina, for KU graduate and KSHOF member Dean Smith. Following his time at Kansas, Williams coached UNC for 18 seasons, guiding the Tar Heels to five Final Fours and three NCAA titles. He amassed a 903-264 career coaching record and is the only coach in NCAA history to win 400 or more games at two difference schools. Williams was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tickets for the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be available for purchase starting August 1, 2022, and can be purchased by calling 316-262-2038 or ordering online at www.kshof.org.