🏀 Former Kansas Guard Clint Johnson Dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Clint Johnson died Nov. 16, 2022 at his home in Livermore, California. Johnson was 66 years old.

A native of Leavenworth, Kansas, Johnson played at Kansas from 1974-75 to 1977-78 and started 87 of 108 games played under head coach Ted Owens. While at KU, Johnson’s teams won two Big Eight Holiday Tournaments, in 1974 and 1977, and one Big Eight regular-season title in 1978. The 1978 squad was later inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame.

Johnson averaged 8.8 points for his career and accumulated 225 assists and 127 steals. He concluded his career with 951 points scored as a Jayhawk.

Johnson excelled in basketball and track at Leavenworth High School and was later inducted into the LHS Hall of Fame for his basketball prowess.

Following KU, Johnson played professional basketball in the Netherlands. Once done with basketball, Johnson settled in California where he started a family and worked in the car business until his passing.

Well-known as a teammate, friend of all and dedicated father and grandfather, in December 2015, Johnson was featured Once A Jayhawk, Always A Jayhawk. That article can be found here.

A Celebration of Life for Johnson will be in Leavenworth with a date, location and time to be announced.