🏊‍♀️ Four Jayhawks Named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Dewi Blose, Mackenzie Bravence, Amanda Fingerut and Kaitlyn Witt were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team for their performance in the classroom. The selection makes Blose, Bravence, Fingerut and Witt eligible for CSC Academic All-America selections.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must play an important role on the team with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution.

The 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom.

Blose is a super-senior from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who has competed on the team for five years. Blose swims backstroke, butterfly and freestyle. Blose finished second (1:57.79) in the 200 backstroke at the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, the best finish by a Jayhawk at the event. Blose majors in business management and leadership with a minor in supply chain management and currently holds a cumulative GPA of 3.79.

Bravence, a senior from Overland Park, Kansas, competes in backstroke and freestyle events. Her best finish of the 2022-23 season came in the 50 freestyle at the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, placing 28th with a time of 23.84 seconds. Bravence was named the recipient of the Courtwright Award for Undergraduate Research Excellence. The Courtwright Award seeks to recognize undergraduate students with majors in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences whose research and creative work stand to make meaningful contributions to their fields of study. Bravence majors in speech, language, and hearing with a minor in applied behavioral science minor, holding a cumulative GPA of 4.00.

A senior from Lafayette, California, Fingerut is a diver on the team. Her best finish this season came at the double dual in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she scored 224.85 points in the one-meter dive, placing fifth. Along with Bravence, Fingerut majors in speech, language, and hearing with a minor in applied behavioral science minor, holding a cumulative GPA of 3.80.

Witt is a super-senior from Lincoln, Nebraska. She specializes in butterfly and breaststroke events. Her best finish of the season in the 100 butterfly was at the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, placing 17th with a time of 55.08 seconds. Witt is currently in graduate school, where she majors in bioengineering. She currently holds a GPA of 3.85.

All four Jayhawks will be eligible for the CSC Academic All-America teams, which will be announced March 20.