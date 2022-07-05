⛳ Four Jayhawks Named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Kansas women’s golfers Abby Glynn, Lauren Heinlein, Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner have been named to the 2021-22 WGCA All-American Scholar Team, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced.
To qualify for selection to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team one must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50.
"I am so proud of these four ladies for their achievement in the classroom this year. Academic success is very important to our program. These ladies and this honor are incredible and reflects their priorities, hard work, and commitment to school and golf."Head coach Lindsay Kuhle
A senior from Topeka, Kansas, Glynn is appearing on the WGCA All-American Scholar Team for the third-consecutive season, while the other three are making their first presence on the team. Glynn and Heinlein graduated from Kansas in May 2022, while Rothman and Ebner just finished their freshman seasons at KU. Glynn will be a fifth-year senior at KU in 2022-23.
"To play in more than half of the regular-season events and maintain a cumulative GPA over their career shows not only what they did this season but for Abby and Lauren over the four years. All four of these ladies work extremely hard on their studies and on the course, like our entire team, and I am so proud of them to be recognized for both."Lindsay Kuhle
Historically, the four named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team ties for the most selected for KU in a single year. KU also had four selections in 2009 and 2011.