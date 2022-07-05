⛳ Four Jayhawks Named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Kansas women’s golfers Abby Glynn, Lauren Heinlein, Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner have been named to the 2021-22 WGCA All-American Scholar Team, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced.

To qualify for selection to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team one must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50.