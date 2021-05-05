⛳️ Four Kansas Women’s Golfers Named Academic All-Big 12

Redshirt-junior Aristelle Acuff (finance), redshirt-sophomore Abby Glynn (biology), redshirt-sophomore Lauren Heinlein (human biology) and redshirt-junior Sera Tadokoro (liberal arts & science) were all first-team honorees for 2021. Acuff, who will graduate from KU later this month, is a three-time academic all-conference selection, while Glynn and Heinlein are being named for the second time.

"We are very proud of all our young ladies for earning Academic All-Big 12 honors. All four are consistent travelers for us which requires a tremendous amount of discipline and dedication to balance school and golf responsibilities. They do a wonderful job of representing our team and KU and we are excited to see them be recognized for their efforts."

The four Jayhawks make up part of 50 designations by the Big 12 on the women’s golf side, and a total of 98 honorees across both the men’s and women’s programs. Historically, Kansas has had 92 all-time student-athletes named Academic All-Big 12, which is tied for the second most among league schools. Oklahoma tops the list at 107, while Kansas and Kansas State each have 92.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or over the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.