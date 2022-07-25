⚽️ Francis Adds Domenique Edwards as Volunteer Assistant
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Domenique Edwards has joined Kansas Soccer as a volunteer assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 season, head coach Mark Francis has announced.
"We are very excited to add Domenique to our coaching staff for the upcoming season. Domenique comes to us with good coaching experience at the Division I and club levels. She was also an excellent player who competed at the Power Five level as well as playing after college in the W-League. She will be a great addition to our staff, and I know our players will enjoy working with her. Domenique’s personality, demeanor and communication style are exactly what we were looking for when seeking out a qualified candidate for our volunteer coaching position."Kansas Soccer Coach Mark Francis
Edwards has experience coaching soccer at a multitude of levels, most recently as a youth academy soccer coach for Legends Soccer Club in Merriam, Kansas. She has also coached youth and prep soccer in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Caldwell, New Jersey.
As a player, Edwards (Esposito) competed at Rutgers for four years and was a two-time team captain, helping the Scarlet Knights to two NCAA Tournament appearances. In addition to her years at Rutgers, Edwards played for the Jersey Sky Blue in the W-League from 2007-09 while also serving as a soccer trainer and marketing executive for the club.
Edwards broke into coaching at Monmouth University, where she was an assistant coach from 2009-12 and helped the Hawks to an NEC Championship in her first season. From there, she became the head girls soccer coach at Mt. St. Dominic High School in New Jersey from 2014-17.
"As a former Division I soccer player and coach, the opportunity to get back into coaching at a high-level Big 12 school was very appealing. I look forward to growing my knowledge of the game alongside Coach Francis and his staff and assisting in any way possible to the success of the KU Soccer program, both on and off the field. I love any opportunity to be able to share my experiences and motivate young athletes to be the best version of themselves. I can’t wait for the fall season to begin. Thank you to Coach Francis for giving me this opportunity to be a part of his program and be a Jayhawk! Rock Chalk!"Domenique Edwards
A native of Riverdale, New Jersey, Edwards holds a U.S Soccer C License in addition to AFPA Holistic Nutritionist Certification. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Rutgers in 2007 and a master’s degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education from Monmouth University in 2012.
Kansas Soccer opens the 2022 regular season at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday, August 18, hosting Ohio State, the first of 10 home matches on the schedule. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.