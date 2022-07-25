⚽️ Francis Adds Domenique Edwards as Volunteer Assistant

"We are very excited to add Domenique to our coaching staff for the upcoming season. Domenique comes to us with good coaching experience at the Division I and club levels. She was also an excellent player who competed at the Power Five level as well as playing after college in the W-League. She will be a great addition to our staff, and I know our players will enjoy working with her. Domenique’s personality, demeanor and communication style are exactly what we were looking for when seeking out a qualified candidate for our volunteer coaching position."

Edwards has experience coaching soccer at a multitude of levels, most recently as a youth academy soccer coach for Legends Soccer Club in Merriam, Kansas. She has also coached youth and prep soccer in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Caldwell, New Jersey.

As a player, Edwards (Esposito) competed at Rutgers for four years and was a two-time team captain, helping the Scarlet Knights to two NCAA Tournament appearances. In addition to her years at Rutgers, Edwards played for the Jersey Sky Blue in the W-League from 2007-09 while also serving as a soccer trainer and marketing executive for the club.

Edwards broke into coaching at Monmouth University, where she was an assistant coach from 2009-12 and helped the Hawks to an NEC Championship in her first season. From there, she became the head girls soccer coach at Mt. St. Dominic High School in New Jersey from 2014-17.