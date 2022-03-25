⛳ Freshmen Lead the Way for the Jayhawks in the First Round of the Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, S.C. – Kansas women’s golf is currently tied for 15th, with strong play from freshmen Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman, after the first round of the Clemson Invitational.

Kansas shot +19 as a team in the opening round Friday. The Jayhawks are 15 strokes behind first place Illinois, who shot 4-over and they are just four shots outside of the Top 10.

Ebner, a freshman from Villach, Austria, is leading the field for Kansas, shooting one-over and is tied for 14th overall. Ebner had five birdies on her card and shot an even-par 36 on the front nine. She birdied holes two, five, eight, 13 and 17.

Fellow freshman Rothman is tied for 29th, shooting three-over. She had a pair of birdies on her card on holes five and seven. Super-senior Sera Tadokoro shot six-over, and is tied for 59th, and senior Pear Pooratanaopa finished nine-over. Rounding out the field for the Jayhawks is senior Lauren Heinlein, who shot 10-over.

The second and third round of the Clemson Invitational will continue on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27 at 8 a.m. ET.

Follow live stats via Golfstat.com here.