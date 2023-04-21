🥎 Friday Night Matchup Between Kansas and Texas Tech Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball’s weekend series schedule against Texas Tech has been altered after weather in the Texas area forced travel changes for the Red Raiders and delayed their arrival into Lawrence.

The series, originally scheduled to start Friday, will now start Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by a 12 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. Friday’s game has been moved to Monday at 1 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday’s game can exchange those tickets for any game this weekend. Fans can also purchase tickets for Monday’s game. Call the ticket office at (785) 864-3141 for more information or questions.

All three games of the series will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

For updates throughout the weekend, make sure to follow the official Kansas Softball social media accounts.