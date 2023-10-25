🏀 Furphy Named to the 2024 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas freshman forward Johnny Furphy is one of 20 players named to the 2024 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Furphy looks to make it the second-consecutive year a Jayhawk has won the 2024 Julius Erving Award, as KU’s Jalen Wilson won the award last season.

Furphy, a small forward from Melbourne, Australia, joined the team in August 2023. Known for his length, athleticism and ability to knock down threes, Furphy is described as a player that attacks the basket and can finish above the rim.

Furphy played high school basketball for Centre of Excellence (CoE), a developmental program in Australia. Playing for CoE, Furphy averaged 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Furphy reclassified to the 2023 class and garnered attention when he participated in various NBA Academy events in the United States, including the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta in July 2023.

Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor is in its ninth year recognizing the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, October 27. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Irving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2024 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

For more information on the 2024 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallu and #ErvingAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2024 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates*

Anton Watson, Gonzaga

Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Coen Carr, Michigan State

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

David Joplin, Marquette

Dillon Jones, Weber State

Glenn Taylor Jr., St. Johns

Harrison Ingram, UNC

Jalen Bridges, Baylor

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

Jaylon Tyson, California

JOHNNY FURPHY, KANSAS

Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Mark Mitchell, Duke

Matthew Cleveland, Miami

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Tucker DeVries, Drake

Tyler Burton, Villanova

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2023-24 season.