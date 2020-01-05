Jayhawk Insider: A Game of Growth

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks managed to scrape by the No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse with a seven-point victory secured late in the game. While the final tally seems as though it was a comfortable win for the home team, the Jayhawks trailed by 10 points on two occasions in the first 15 minutes of regulation. Down by six at halftime, Jayhawks rallied and ended the game 60-53, securing their 29-consecutive conference-opening win.

After the contest, KU head coach Bill Self noted the physicality and defensive battle as “a big step in growing up and knowing how tough and competitive you have to be to win games in this league.”

Senior Udoka Azubuike led the team with 17 points and 11 rebounds, his seventh career double-double, and sophomore point guard Devon Dotson governed all 40 minutes with confidence and grace, but it was freshman Christain Braun who earned fans’ attention by the end of the game. Braun added six points to the Jayhawks’ final 60 and tacked on five rebounds while remaining a poised constant throughout the entirety of the second half, playing all 20 minutes of the final frame.