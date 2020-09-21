🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at Baylor
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for the first time of their 2020 season, as they open Big 12 play against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game will kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., CT and will be televised on ESPNU.
The game marks the first of Big 12 Conference play for both teams, after the Jayhawks suffered a disappointing 23-38 loss vs. Coastal Carolina at home on Sept. 12 to open the 2020 season. The game marks the first of the season for the Bears, after postponing their Sept. 19 game against Houston.
Saturday’s matchup will be the 20th in the series history between KU and Baylor, with Baylor holding the series advantage at 15-4. It will also be the 10th game played in Waco, which Baylor has not lost to the Jayhawks playing on its home field.
KU will be under the lights for the second time this season, after falling to Coastal Carolina in its 9 p.m. CT, kickoff on Sept. 12. A season ago, the Jayhawks were 2-2 when playing night games (6 p.m. start or later).
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 | 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: McLane Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
Watch: ESPNU
NOTES:
- Saturday’s game will be the first time since 1971 that Baylor took on Kansas in its season-opener. The Jayhawks came out of that game victorious, 22-0.
- The Jayhawks will remember Jayhawk Isi Holani, who passed away on August 24, by wearing a decal on their helmet throughout the season. Holani played for KU from 2016-18. He was 24 years old. Over 30 members of the current team played alongside Holani in his time with the Jayhawks.
- In his first game back against Coastal Carolina, linebacker Dru Prox tallied a career-high 11 tackles (8 solo, 3 assisted), leading the game in tackles. Prox’s 11 tackles currently rank second in the Big 12.
- Pooka Williams Jr., currently ranks second in the NCAA in all-purpose yards per game, among active career leaders, averaging 130.52 yards per game.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Miles Kendrick (15-24, 156 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (11 carries, 81 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Receiver: Andrew Parchment (7 rec, 54 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Dru Prox (11 tackles)
Leading Sacks: N/A
Leading Interception: N/A
Leading Passer: Charlie Brewer (251-389, 3,161 yds, 21 TD, 7 INT)
Leading Rusher: John Lovett (103 carries, 655 yds, 5 tD)
Leading Receiver: Tyquan Thornton (45 rec, 782 yds, 5 TD)
Leading Tackler: Terrel Bernard (112 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Terrel Bernard (4.5 sacks)
Leading Interception: Three Players (1 interception)
* Baylor stats are from 2019 among returners
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Baylor: Baylor leads 15-4
Current Streak: Loss 10
Longest KU Win Streak: 1
Longest KU Winless Streak: 10
Last 10 Games: 0-10
In Lawrence: Baylor leads 6-4
In Waco: Baylor leads 9-0
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Sept. 18, 1971