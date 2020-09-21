🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks hit the road for the first time of their 2020 season, as they open Big 12 play against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game will kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., CT and will be televised on ESPNU.

The game marks the first of Big 12 Conference play for both teams, after the Jayhawks suffered a disappointing 23-38 loss vs. Coastal Carolina at home on Sept. 12 to open the 2020 season. The game marks the first of the season for the Bears, after postponing their Sept. 19 game against Houston.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 20th in the series history between KU and Baylor, with Baylor holding the series advantage at 15-4. It will also be the 10th game played in Waco, which Baylor has not lost to the Jayhawks playing on its home field.

KU will be under the lights for the second time this season, after falling to Coastal Carolina in its 9 p.m. CT, kickoff on Sept. 12. A season ago, the Jayhawks were 2-2 when playing night games (6 p.m. start or later).