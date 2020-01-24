🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Iowa State

SCOUTING THE CYCLONES

Head coach Bill Fennelly is in his 25th year with Iowa State and has a record of 516-268 with the program. Last season, Fennelly lead the Cyclones to a 26-9 record and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where it fell to Missouri State, 69-60.

ISU comes into the game averaging 76.2 points on 44.6% shooting from the field and 34.0% from the 3-point line. The Cyclones average 41.5 rebounds per game and outrebound its opponents by an average of 9.7.

Leading Iowa State has been sophomore Ashley Joens who leads the Big 12 in points per game with 23.0 and collects 10.7 rebounds. Following behind is junior Kristin Scott averaging 14.0 points on 45.9% shooting from the field and 1.9 blocks.

The Cyclones are 7-4 when playing at home and 4-2 on the road. ISU has won its last two matchups against Oklahoma State, 64-63, and Kansas State, 73-59. Iowa State is 11-6 on the season and 3-3 in Big 12 play.