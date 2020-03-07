🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Kansas State

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS

Head coach Jeff Mittie is in his sixth season with Kansas State and has a record of 115-79. Mittie is 568-314 as a collegiate head coach in 28 seasons with stops at TCU, Arkansas State and Missouri Western.

Kansas State heads into the contest with a 15-13 record on the season and is 9-8 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats are 8-6 when playing at home this season and are coming off a win against Oklahoma State, 62-52, on Tuesday, March 3.

The Wildcats are averaging 68.3 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the field and knocking down 26.5% of their attempts from beyond the arc. K-State collects 43.4 rebounds per game and protects the paint with 5.7 blocks a game.

Leading Kansas State has been freshman Ayoka Lee who is averaging 15.7 points on 56.5% shooting and tops the team in rebounding with 11.3 per game. Behind Lee has been senior Peyton Williams who averages 15.1 points on 45.1% shooting from the field and 11.1 rebounds a game.