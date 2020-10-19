🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at Kansas State
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for the second-consecutive road trip as they take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 24 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m., and will air on FS1.
The meeting between the Jayhawks and the Wildcats will be the 118th meeting between the two teams, including the 58th in Manhattan. Kansas holds the series advantage over K-State at 66-46-5, including a 28-26-3 record in Manhattan.
The Jayhawks enter their second-straight road game following a defeat at West Virginia. Saturday’s contest marks the third of five road trips for KU.
The Dillons Sunflower Showdown will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Ben Leber on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 | 11 a.m. CT
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: FS1
- Eric Collins (Play-by-Play), Ben Leber (Analyst).
NOTES:
- The Kansas defense collected season highs in pass breakups (10) and tackles-for-loss (nine) Saturday at West Virginia. The defensive unit also forced its first two turnovers of the season against the Mountaineers with a Malcolm Lee interception and a Denzel Feaster forced fumble.
- Sophomore running back Pooka Williams added 21 rushing yards to his career total last time out against Oklahoma State. Williams now has 2,382 rushing yards in his career and ranks ninth all-time in program history. With 227 more yards, he’ll pass David Winbush for eighth all-time.
- Kansas freshmen Marcus Harris, DaJon Terry, Duece Mayberry and Karon Prunty combined for 14 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery against the Mountaineers. Harris, Terry and Prunty all started.
- Senior receiver Andrew Parchment led the Jayhawks with six catches for 65 yards and one touchdown against West Virginia. Parchment now at least one reception in each of his 16 career games, dating back to last season.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Miles Kendrick (40-66, 341 yards, 3 TD)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (47 att, 225 yards, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Andrew Parchment (17 rec, 140 yards, 2 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (34 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Four Players (1.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Malcolm Lee (1 interception)
Leading Passer: Skylar Thompson (40-64, 626 yards, 4 TD)
Leading Rusher: Deuce Vaughn (50 att, 238 yards, 3 TD)
Leading Receiver: Briley Moore (14 rec., 201 yards, 2 TD)
Leading Tackler: Elijah Sullivan (27 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Four Players (2.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Jahron McPherson (2 interceptions)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Kansas State: Kansas leads 66-46-5
Current Streak: Loss 11
Longest KU Win Streak: 10
Longest KU Winless Streak: 11
Last 10 Games: 0-10
In Lawrence: Kansas leads 37-20-2
In Manhattan: Kansas leads 28-26-3
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Sept. 4, 1902