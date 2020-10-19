🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for the second-consecutive road trip as they take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 24 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m., and will air on FS1.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and the Wildcats will be the 118th meeting between the two teams, including the 58th in Manhattan. Kansas holds the series advantage over K-State at 66-46-5, including a 28-26-3 record in Manhattan.

The Jayhawks enter their second-straight road game following a defeat at West Virginia. Saturday’s contest marks the third of five road trips for KU.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Ben Leber on the call.