🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Oklahoma State

SCOUTING THE COWGIRLS

Oklahoma State is 9-3 on the season and 7-0 when playing at home. The Cowgirls are currently riding a three-game win streak coming off an 84-41 victory over Duquesne.

Head coach Jim Littell enters his ninth season at Oklahoma State with a record of 170-99 and a career record of 798-216.

The Cowgirls are averaging 69.1 points per game on 39.8% shooting from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc. Oklahoma State averages 15.5 assists and has protected the paint averaging 6.2 blocks per contest.

Leading the Cowgirls has been junior forward Vivian Gray, who is scoring 19.3 points a game on 39.7% from the field and 32.7% from the 3-point line. Junior forward Natasha Mack follows with 16.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.