🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball (12-10, 1-10 Big 12) will travel down to Lubbock, Texas, to match-up against Texas Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 12, inside the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 p.m. CT and can be watched on TexasTech.TV.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech
Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. (CT)
Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence.
Watch: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play), Brenda Vanlengen (analyst).
TIP-OFF
- The Jayhawks will face Texas Tech for the second time this season and 34th time in program history. Kansas won the first meeting this season, 67-50, but Texas Tech leads the all-time series 22-12.
- Since the season’s first meeting on Jan. 18, the Lady Raiders have gone 2-3, dropping their last two games to Kansas State on Feb. 5, 84-70, and to Texas on Feb. 9, 81-66. Despite the two-game skid, Texas Tech has an 11-3 record when playing inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
- Against TCU on Feb. 8, Kansas sophomore Aniya Thomas finished with a career-high 28 points on 9-of-15 (60.0%) shooting from the field and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from the 3-point line. That marked the most points scored by a Jayhawk this season as well as since Jessica Washington scored 30 points against George Mason on Nov. 11, 2018.
- Following Thomas’ career night, freshman Zakiyah Franklin finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7%). This marked the first time Kansas has had multiple players score 20 or more points in the same game since Jan. 30, 2019, when Christalah Lyons scored 23 points along with Kylee Kopatich and Austin Richardson finishing with 20 points each against Oklahoma.
- Against Texas Tech earlier this season, Kansas had four players finish in double figures with senior Mariane De Carvalho leading the way with 16 points. Junior Tina Stephens followed with 14 points and freshmen Holly Kersgieter and Franklin both recoreded10.
- The Jayhawks held the Lady Raiders to 29.5% shooting from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc in the first match-up this season. KU’s defense held TTU to under 15 points per quarter.
SCOUTING THE LADY RAIDERS
Head coach Marlene Stollings is in her second season with Texas Tech and has a 28-24 record with the Lady Raiders. Before going to Lubbock, Texas, Stollings coached at Minnesota, where she accumulated a record of 156-109 over the span of nine seasons.
TTU is averaging 79.7 points per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 32.5% from the 3-point line. The Lady Raiders have shared the ball and protected the paint well this season averaging 18.6 assists and 5.5 blocks per game.
Brittany Brewer leads the way for Texas Tech averaging a double-double with 16.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Brewer also has 91 blocks on the year and leads the Bog 12 in blocks per game with 4.3. Behind Brewer has been Chrislyn Carr, who is averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists per game.
The Lady Raiders enter Wednesday’s match-up with a 14-7 record on the season and are 3-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech has a 66.7-win percentage and an 11-3 record when playing in the United Supermarkets Arena.
LAST TIME OUT
Sophomore Aniya Thomas had a career night scoring 28 points, but Kansas fell short to TCU, 87-74, Saturday evening in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks started the game seemingly scoring at will, while also playing stout defense. Kansas scored 24 points in the first quarter, only three points shy of the most first-quarter points in a game this season. KU’s offensive explosion was thanks to its hot shooting from the 3-point line, where the Jayhawks made six.
Kansas closed the first quarter with an 11-2 run, which was sparked by a layup from junior Tina Stephens at the 3:28 mark. Thomas connected on a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to give the Jayhawks the lead, 24-17, entering the second quarter.
TCU answered in the second quarter. The Horned Frogs went on an 18-4 run over the last 4:34 to take a 51-38 lead into halftime. TCU held on to its lead as the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks both scored 36 points in the second half, respectively.
UP NEXT
Before taking on back-to-back road games, the Jayhawks will be in Allen Field house to match-up against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. CT and can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.