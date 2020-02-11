🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas Tech

SCOUTING THE LADY RAIDERS

Head coach Marlene Stollings is in her second season with Texas Tech and has a 28-24 record with the Lady Raiders. Before going to Lubbock, Texas, Stollings coached at Minnesota, where she accumulated a record of 156-109 over the span of nine seasons.

TTU is averaging 79.7 points per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 32.5% from the 3-point line. The Lady Raiders have shared the ball and protected the paint well this season averaging 18.6 assists and 5.5 blocks per game.

Brittany Brewer leads the way for Texas Tech averaging a double-double with 16.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Brewer also has 91 blocks on the year and leads the Bog 12 in blocks per game with 4.3. Behind Brewer has been Chrislyn Carr, who is averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists per game.

The Lady Raiders enter Wednesday’s match-up with a 14-7 record on the season and are 3-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech has a 66.7-win percentage and an 11-3 record when playing in the United Supermarkets Arena.