🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium, for their first of two straight road games. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.
Coming off of a bye week, the Jayhawks are set for their second road contest of the season, after dropping their first against Baylor on September 26. The Jayhawks are searching for their first win over West Virginia in Morgantown in the series history, while the Mountaineers hold the overall series advantage at 8-1.
In their last outing, Kansas fell to the No. 17/19 Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 3 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, 47-7. Saturday’s matchup between the Jayhawks and the Mountaineers marks the third conference game of the season for both teams, with West Virginia holding a 1-1 record in Big 12 play.
Last season, the Mountaineers stuck out of Lawrence with a 29-24 victory over the Jayhawks. Kansas was led by wide receiver Andrew Parchment, who had five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
Saturday’s game will be aired on FOX with Gus Johnson (Play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (Analyst) on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-3, 0-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 1-1 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 | 11 a.m. CT
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: FOX
- Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play), Joel Klatt (Analyst).
NOTES:
- True sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr., enters Saturday’s game 26 tackles in three games. He ranks fourth in the Big 12 in tackles per game at 8.7. He had 14 total tackles in 12 games last year as a freshman.
- Sophomore running back Pooka Williams added 32 rushing yards to his career total last time out against Oklahoma State. Williams now has 2,361 rushing yards in his career and ranks ninth all-time in program history. With 248 more yards, he’ll pass David Winbush for eighth all-time.
- Kansas played a total of 14 true freshmen in its last game against Oklahoma State. Of the 14, two – quarterback Jalon Daniels and cornerback Karon Prunty – started.
- Sophomore linebacker Nick Channel recorded his first career start against Oklahoma State. Channel had eight tackles 1 ½ tackles for loss and a sack against the Cowboys. Channel, a redshirt sophomore, saw his first career game action against Coastal Carolina and played again against Baylor, before drawing the start and eight-tackle game against Oklahoma State.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Miles Kendrick (26-43, 246 yards, 2 TD)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner 36 att, 182 yards, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (15 rec, 171 yards, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (26 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Three Players (1.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: N/A
Leading Passer: Jarret Doege (69/104, 724 yards, 5 TD)
Leading Rusher: Leddie Brown (63 att, 320 yards, 4 TD)
Leading Receiver: Sam James (17 rec, 160 yards, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Tony Fields II (29 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Darius Stills (2.5 sacks)
Leading Interception: Four Players (1 interception)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. West Virginia: West Virginia leads 8-1
Current Streak: Loss 6
Longest KU Win Streak: 1
Longest KU Winless Streak: 6
Last 10 Games: 1-8
In Lawrence: West Virginia leads 3-1
In Morgantown: West Virginia leads 5-0
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: November 8, 1941 (L, 0-21)