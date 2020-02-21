🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at West Virginia

SCOUTING THE MOUNTAINEERS

Head coach Mike Carey is in his 19th season with West Virginia and has a 408-214 record with the Mountaineers. Carey has led WVU to 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament and finished tied for first in the Big 12 Conference in the 2013-14 season.

The Mountaineers are averaging 66.1 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field and 30.9% from behind the 3-point line. WVU has played strong team defense this season, holding opponents to 60.5 points a game, which the second-best average in the Big 12.

Leading West Virginia has been redshirt-junior Kysre Gondrezick scoring 16.1 points a game on 38.3% shooting from the field. Redshirt-senior Tynice Martin follows with 14.9 points on 36.3% shooting and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers head into the contest with a 15-9 record on the year. This will be the second meeting between KU and WVU this season, with the Mountaineers coming out on top in the first game, 68-49, on Jan. 8 inside Allen Fieldhouse.