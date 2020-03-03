⚾ GAME PREVIEW: vs. Creighton
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas is set to host Creighton for its first home game of the 2020 slate Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m., at Hoglund Ballpark.
Kansas vs. Creighton (Probable Starters)
Wednesday: March 4 at 2 p.m. (Steve Washilewski | Kansas vs. Tommy Steier | Creighton)
Where: Hoglund Ballpark | Lawrence, Kan.
Watch: Big 12 Network on ESPN+ with Steven Davis and Kevin Wheeler
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer
PARKING: Fans that attend the Kansas vs. Creighton game are asked to park in Lot 90 and move their car as soon as possible following the game to allow parking for men’s basketball parking permit holders.
– Central times listed above
* ESPN+
OPPONENT PREVIEW: CREIGHTON
- Creighton enters the clash with Kansas 4-5 and is coached by Ed Sevais, who has spent the previous 17 seasons with the Bluejays. Creighton has played San Jose State, UNLV and Seattle.
- At the plate, Creighton is led by Ryan Mantle, who has a team-high .435 batting average and is the team leader in hits (10) and home runs. Mantle is tied with David Vliches and Parker Upton for the team lead with six RBI.
- Kansas is scheduled to face Tommy Steier, who has a 1.23 earned run average in seven and one-third innings pitched. Steier has held opposing hitters to a .125 average in four apperances with one start. Jonah Smith is the team leader with a 0.00 ERA in eight innings pitched, while ranking second on the team with 15 strikeouts.
PROBABLE STARTER VS. CREIGHTON
- Steve Washilewski will be Kansas’ probable starter for the Wednesday, March 4 meeting with Creighton. Washilewski will make his first start of the season and second apperance of the year.
GET ON BASE
- Benjamin Sems compiled a streak of 11-consecutive plate appearances reaching base, which included three hits, five walks and three hit by pitches. The streak started in the series finale against Charleston Southern Feb. 23 and ended against Ball State Feb. 29.
- Skyler Messinger has a current streak of 10-consecutive game reached base streaks, while Zach Hanna, Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi and Dylan Ditzenberger each have a four-game reached base streak.
HOME. SWEET. HOME.
- Kansas opens its home slate of games against Creighton Wednesday, March 4 after playing the previous three weeks on the road. KU is 7-3 in the last 10 home openers, and didn’t play at home last season until March 30.
- Under Ritch Price, Kansas is 14-3 in home openers. Price won his first home opener against Western Illinois Feb. 12, 2003 10-6.
UP NEXT:
- Kansas is scheduled to host its first home series of the season March 6-8 at Hoglund Ballpark vs. Indiana State.