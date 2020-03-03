⚾ GAME PREVIEW: vs. Creighton

Kansas vs. Creighton (Probable Starters)

Wednesday: March 4 at 2 p.m. (Steve Washilewski | Kansas vs. Tommy Steier | Creighton)

Where: Hoglund Ballpark | Lawrence, Kan.

Watch: Big 12 Network on ESPN+ with Steven Davis and Kevin Wheeler

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer

PARKING: Fans that attend the Kansas vs. Creighton game are asked to park in Lot 90 and move their car as soon as possible following the game to allow parking for men’s basketball parking permit holders.

– Central times listed above

* ESPN+