🏈 GAME PREVIEW: No. 23/22 Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their sixth game of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 23/22 Iowa State Cyclones inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m., and will air on FS1.
Kansas (0-5, 0-4 Big 12) is coming off of two-straight road games against West Virginia and Kansas State and is in search of its first win of the season. The matchup with Iowa State marks the third home game and the Jayhawks’ fifth conference battle of the season.
Iowa State (3-2, 3-1 Big 12) is coming of its first Big 12 defeat of the season, falling to No. 6 Oklahoma State on October 24. The game between the Jayhawks and Cyclones will be the 100th in the series history.
Since their first meeting on October 15, 1898, Kansas has taken the series advantage against Iowa State, leading 50-43-6, including a 28-18-3 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks got their last win over the Cyclones on November 8, 2014, when they outscored Iowa State, 34-14, in Lawrence.
Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Iowa State will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Ben Leber on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4 Big 12) vs. No. 23/22 Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 3-1 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 | 11 a.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: FS1
- Eric Collins (Play-by-Play), Ben Leber (Analyst).
NOTES:
- Redshirt freshmen defensive lineman Marcus Harris had 2 ½ tackles-for-loss Saturday at Kansas State. That came one game after he had three TFLs at West Virginia. Harris has 5 ½ tackles-for-loss on the season, which is tied for the seventh-most by a freshman nationally. He is tied for the Big 12 freshmen lead with Khari Coleman from TCU.
- At 17 years old, Jalon Daniels is believed to be the youngest quarterback ever to start a game for Kansas. Daniels, who has started three games this season, joins fellow true freshmen starters in Jayhawk history, but is the youngest. Others who started as true freshmen include Ryan Willis (2015), Adam Barmann (2003) and Kelly Donohoe (1986). Daniels has thrown for 381 yards in four games this year, completing 57 percent of his passes.
- True freshman cornerback Karon Prunty has had a brilliant start to his Kansas career. A track and field star at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, Prunty has started all five games this season at cornerback and leads the Big 12 Conference in pass breakups with six and also leads all freshmen nationally.
- The Jayhawks have gotten quite a bit of production from the first two recruiting classes coach Les Miles has put together. A total of 32 players from Miles’ first two recruiting classes have already appeared in a game for Kansas. Of the 32, 16 have started at least one game.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (45/79, 381 yds)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (63 att, 297 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (22 rec, 229 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (40 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Five Players (1.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Malcolm Lee (1 interception)
Leading Passer: Brock Purdy (97/159, 1,074 yds, 5 TD)
Leading Rusher: Breece Hall (113 att, 716 yds, 9 TD)
Leading Receiver: Xavier Hutchinson (28 rec, 297 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Tackler: Jake Hummel (40 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Will McDonald (4.5 sacks)
Leading Interception: Mike Rose (2 interceptions)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Iowa State: Kansas leads 50-43-6
Current Streak: Loss 5
Longest KU Win Streak: 6
Longest KU Winless Streak: 5
Last 10 Games: 2-8
In Lawrence: Kansas leads 28-18-3
In Ames: Kansas leads 24-23-3
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Oct. 15, 1898 (W, 11-6)