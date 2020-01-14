🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Baylor

LAST TIME OUT

Kansas women’s basketball fell to TCU on the road, 73-59, on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Sophomore guard Mitchell and freshman guard Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in scoring with each finishing with 16 points. Sophomore guard Thomas followed up with 14, while freshman guard Franklin added 11 points.

In the first quarter, Mitchell scored eight points as Kansas and TCU traded baskets, but the Horned Frogs took an 18-16 lead into the second quarter. Kansas trailed, 37-32, at the half.

A back and forth battle took place throughout the third quarter. In the final minutes of the game, TCU put together an 11-4 run to put the game away.