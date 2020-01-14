🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Baylor
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Hosting the first of two home contests this week, Kansas women’s hoops takes on No. 2 Baylor Wednesday night. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is scheduled for 7 p.m. (CT) inside Allen Fieldhouse on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas vs. Baylor
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez
Watch: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play), Brenda Vanlengen/Jill Dorsey Hall
(analyst)
TIP-OFF
- This will be the 40th meeting between the Jayhawks and the Lady Bears in program history. BU leads the all-time series 31-8.
- With an 11-3 overall record, Kansas is tied for fourth in the Big 12 conference for best overall win percentage at 78.6%. They trail only West Virginia, Baylor and Texas Tech.
- Baylor enters Wednesday’s contest on a six-game win streak that includes a victory over then No. 1 ranked UConn (74-58). Its latest win over Oklahoma State gave the Bears its 43rd straight victory over a Big 12 opponent.
- Through 14 games, six players are averaging double-figure points for the Jayhawks. Leading the way is sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell with 12.3 points per game. She is followed by sophomore guard Aniya Thomas (12.0), freshmen guard Holly Kersgieter (11.5), Zakiyah Franklin (10.8), senior forward Mariane De Carvalho (10.5) and junior forward Tina Stephens (10.2).
- In the last outing, Kansas outscored TCU 28-24 in points in the paint and finished with five more offensive rebounds than the Horned Frogs (11-6).
- Four players scored in double figures for the Jayhawks against the Horned Frogs. They were led by Kersgieter and Mitchell who both finished with 16 points on the night. Thomas (14) and Franklin (11) were the other two who finished in double figures.
- In 2019, KU fell in both matchups against Baylor. The Lady Bears won 80-40 in their game in Waco, Texas and defeated the Jayhawks 94-68 when the two faced off inside Allen Fieldhouse.
SCOUTING THE Lady Bears
- Baylor is 13-1 on the season and 2-0 when playing on the road. The Lady Bears come into Wednesday’s contest on a six-game winning streak.
- Baylor won its Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State, 94-48, three days after they defeated then No. 1 ranked Uconn, 74-58.
- Head coach Kim Mulkey is in her 19th season at Baylor with a 589-100 record while with the Lady Bears.
- BU is averaging 87.4 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 39.9% from the three-point line. The Lady Bears have dominated their opponents in 2019-20, entering Wednesday with an average scoring margin of 38.6 points.
- Sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith has led the Lady Bears with 16.9 points a game on 60.5% shooting from the field. Joining Smith at the top of the points per game list is graduate student guard Te’a Cooper who is averaging 15.1 points per game and 5.1 assists per game.
LAST TIME OUT
Kansas women’s basketball fell to TCU on the road, 73-59, on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Sophomore guard Mitchell and freshman guard Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in scoring with each finishing with 16 points. Sophomore guard Thomas followed up with 14, while freshman guard Franklin added 11 points.
In the first quarter, Mitchell scored eight points as Kansas and TCU traded baskets, but the Horned Frogs took an 18-16 lead into the second quarter. Kansas trailed, 37-32, at the half.
A back and forth battle took place throughout the third quarter. In the final minutes of the game, TCU put together an 11-4 run to put the game away.
Kansas completes its two-game home stint against Texas Tech Saturday, Jan.18 at 5 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Kansas trails Texas Tech, 22-11, all-time against the Lady Bears. Texas Tech has a 10-6 edge in Lawrence. The last time KU took down the Lady Raiders was three years ago in league play on Jan. 28, 2017. The Jayhawk topped TTUs 66-60.