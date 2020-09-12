🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Coastal Carolina
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks open their 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. CT when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be televised nationally on FS1 with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call.
The game marks the start of year two of the Les Miles era, as the Jayhawks opened year one with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Aug. 31, 2019. Since 2000, KU is 14-6 in season-openers, while playing at home for each of the last 17 seasons.
It will be the second matchup between the Jayhawks and Chanticleers, after Coastal Carolina won the first meeting, 7-12, on Sept. 7, 2019. The game will serve as the latest season-opener since 1987 for the Jayhawks, when KU also opened the 1987 season on Sept. 12 against Auburn.
Overall, Kansas is 73-50-7 in season-openers and 14-6 since 2000. Miles is 13-4 in season-openers in his career, including 1-0 at the helm at KU.
Head coach Les Miles and players addressed the media prior to Saturday’s contest against Coastal Carolina.
GAME INFORMATION:
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Kansas Jayhawks (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 | 9 p.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
Watch: FS1
- Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst)
NOTES:
- The Kansas offense saw an output that it hadn’t seen in over a decade, as the Jayhawks averaged 377.3 yards per game in 2019, the most since Kansas’ 422.4 average in 2009. The Jayhawks surpassed 500 yards of total offense in three games in 2019 (Boston College – 567, Texas – 569, Texas Tech – 527), which is something the Jayhawks’ haven’t accomplished since 2007.
- Running back Pooka Williams Jr., enters his junior season with 2,186 yards and 10 touchdowns on 364 carries, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He became just the second Jayhawk to rush for 2,000 or more yards in his first two seasons, joining Kansas legend Gale Sayers (1962-63). Williams was also just the second Jayhawk to rush for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons, joining James Sims (2012-13).
- Part of Kansas’ offensive successes came in the red zone in 2019, as the Jayhawks converted on 88.2 percent of trips to the red zone, which ranked 38th in the FBS.
- The Jayhawks also improved in team discipline, averaging just 50.08 penalty yards per game in 2019, as opposed to 55.08 yards per game in 2018.
2019 STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Carter Stanley (226/371, 2,664 yds, 24 TD, 11 INT)
Leading Rusher: Pooka Williams Jr. (203 att, 1,061 yds, 3 TD)*
Leading Receiver: Andrew Parchment (65 rec, 831 yds, 7 TD)*
Leading Tackler: Mike Lee (72 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Azur Kamara (3.5 sacks)
Leading Interception: Najee Stevens-McKenzie (2 interceptions)
* Indicates 2020 returner
Leading Passer: Fred Payton (119/187, 1,421 yds, 12 TD, 7 INT)*
Leading Rusher: CJ Marable (204 att, 1,085 yds, 11 TD)*
Leading Receiver: Jaivon Heiligh (46 rec, 497 yds, 3 TD)*
Leading Tackler: Teddy Gallagher (88 tackles)*
Leading Sacks: Tarron Jackson (10 sacks)*
Leading Interception: Chandler Kryst (5 interceptions)
* Indicates 2020 returner
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina leads 1-0
Current Streak: Loss 1
Longest KU Win Streak: 0
Longest KU Winless Streak: 1
Last 10 Games: 0-1
In Lawrence: Coastal Carolina leads 1-0
In Conway: N/A
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Sept. 7, 2019 (L, 7-12)