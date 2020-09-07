🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Coastal Carolina

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks open their 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. CT when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be televised nationally on FS1 with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call.

The game marks the start of year two of the Les Miles era, as the Jayhawks opened year one with a 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Aug. 31, 2019. Since 2000, KU is 14-6 in season-openers, while playing at home for each of the last 17 seasons.

It will be the second matchup between the Jayhawks and Chanticleers, after Coastal Carolina won the first meeting, 7-12, on Sept. 7, 2019. The game will serve as the latest season-opener since 1987 for the Jayhawks, when KU also opened the 1987 season on Sept. 12 against Auburn.

Overall, Kansas is 73-50-7 in season-openers and 14-6 since 2000. Miles is 13-4 in season-openers in his career, including 1-0 at the helm at KU.

Head coach Les Miles and players addressed the media prior to Saturday’s contest against Coastal Carolina.