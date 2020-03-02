🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Iowa State

SCOUTING THE CYCLONES

Head coach Bill Fennelly is in his 25th season with Iowa State and has a 521-262 record with the Cyclones. Fennelly has led ISU to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances with three NCAA Sweet 16 visits.

The Cyclones are averaging 73.4 points per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 34.6% from behind the 3-point line. Both statistics rank third in the Big 12 Conference this season. ISU leads the league in 3-pointers made per game, hitting an average of 8.4 shots from beyond the arc.

Leading Iowa State has been sophomore guard/forward Ashley Joens scoring 21.1 points a game, which tops the Big 12, on 43.4% shooting from the field and she grabs 10.7 rebounds a game. Junior forward/center Kristen Scott follows with 14.2 points per game on 46.4% shooting.

The Cyclones come into the match-up with a 16-11 record on the year. ISU is 1-3 in its last four games and is coming off a win against West Virginia at home, 61-58, on Feb. 29.