🏀 Game Preview: vs. Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (5-5, 1-3 Big 12) hosts Kansas State (5-5, 0-3 Big 12) Saturday, Jan. 23 for the first of two Dillons Sunflower Showdown meetings against the Wildcats. Kansas last played Wednesday, Jan. 20 against Texas Tech, falling to the Red Raiders, 75-65, in a back-and-forth affair.

In the loss to TTU, Julie Brosseau provided a spark off the bench, netting 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting to lead all Kansas scorers. Holly Kersgieter again reached double-figures for Kansas, finishing with 10 points and nearly earning a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds. Chisom Ajekwu earned her third-consecutive start of the season, and tied Kersgieter for the team lead with nine rebounds – a career high for Ajekwu. Aniya Thomas joined Brosseau and Kersgieter with 10 points of her own, while also leading the team with two steals.

The Jayhawks enter the game with a trio of scorers averaging double figures, and are led by Kersgieter’s 16.3 points per game. She also has moved into second on the team with 6.9 rebounds per game. Tina Stephens earned the start against Texas Tech and is Kansas’ second-leading scorer with 11.4 points per game. Brosseau rounds out the group with her 10.4 points per contest.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ioanna Chatzileonti boasts 9.0 rebounds per game and is also the team leader with 14 blocks. Chatzileonti tallied seven points with six rebounds against the Lady Raiders.