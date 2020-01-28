🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Kansas State

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS

Kansas State comes into Wednesday night’s Big 12 contest with an 8-9 record on the season and is 2-4 in conference play. The Wildcats are 2-3 when playing on the road this season and lost their last road match-up at Iowa State, 59-73.

Head coach Jeff Mittie is in his sixth season with Kansas State and has a record of 107-75. Mittie is 561-310 as a collegiate head coach in 28 seasons with stops at TCU, Arkansas State and Missouri Western.

The Wildcats are averaging 72 points a game on 42.3% shooting from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc. K-State collects 42.9 rebounds per game and outrebounds its opponents by an average of 6.5.

Leading Kansas State has been led by senior forward Peyton Williams who is averaging 15.8 points on 71.8% shooting while and leads the team in rebounding with 11.2 per game. Behind Williams is redshirt-freshman center Ayoka Lee who averages 15.4 points on 70.4% shooting from the field and averages 10.9 rebounds a game.