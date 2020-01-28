🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Kansas State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off back-to-back road games, the Kansas women’s basketball (12-6, 1-6 Big 12) will match-up against Kansas State (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) for the 122nd Dillions Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. on FSN. Ron Thulin and Brenda Vanlengen will have the call.
Kansas vs. Kansas State
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence
Watch: FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda Vanlengen (analyst)
TIP-OFF
- Kansas will play host to Kansas State in what will be the 122nd installment of the Dillions Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks and Wildcats split the two-game series last season and K-State leads the all-time series, 74-47.
- The last time KU swept the season series against its in-state rival was the 2012-13 season, which also marks the last time the Jayhawks played in the NCAA Tournament and made a run to the Sweet 16.
- Kansas State comes into Allen Fieldhouse with an 8-9 record on the year and is 2-4 in Big 12 play. K-State snapped a three-game losing streak with a win in its last match-up against Oklahoma.
- Kansas is the only team in the Big 12 Conference to feature six players averaging double-figures in points. Leading the way is sophomore Aniya Thomas with 12.2 points per game. She is followed by Tina Stephens (11.1), Mariane De Carvalho (10.9), Brooklyn Mitchell (10.6), Holly Kersgieter (10.6) and Zakiyah Franklin (10.5).
- Coming off the bench against Iowa State, junior Tina Stephens posted her Kansas career-high 20 points on 8-of-17 (47.0%) shooting and knocked down her first 3-pointer of the season.
- De Carvalho scored 15 points on 6-of-11 (54.4%) shooting which marks her 10th time this season to finish in double figures.
SCOUTING THE WILDCATS
Kansas State comes into Wednesday night’s Big 12 contest with an 8-9 record on the season and is 2-4 in conference play. The Wildcats are 2-3 when playing on the road this season and lost their last road match-up at Iowa State, 59-73.
Head coach Jeff Mittie is in his sixth season with Kansas State and has a record of 107-75. Mittie is 561-310 as a collegiate head coach in 28 seasons with stops at TCU, Arkansas State and Missouri Western.
The Wildcats are averaging 72 points a game on 42.3% shooting from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc. K-State collects 42.9 rebounds per game and outrebounds its opponents by an average of 6.5.
Leading Kansas State has been led by senior forward Peyton Williams who is averaging 15.8 points on 71.8% shooting while and leads the team in rebounding with 11.2 per game. Behind Williams is redshirt-freshman center Ayoka Lee who averages 15.4 points on 70.4% shooting from the field and averages 10.9 rebounds a game.
LAST TIME OUT
The Kansas women’s basketball team fell to Iowa State, 67-89, inside James H. Hilton Coliseum on January 25.
Junior Tina Stephens posted her Kansas career-high in points with 20 on 8-of-17 (47.0%) shooting from the field, including her first 3-pointer of the season. Stephens was also the co-leader in rebounds for KU with nine.
With 2:15 left in the second quarter, sophomore Aniya Thomas forced a turnover at mid-court and dove on the floor for the ball. After Thomas secured the ball, she kicked it to freshman Holly Kersgieter for a fast break bucket. The Jayhawks posted eight steals and forced 20 turnovers by the Cyclones. Kansas exploited Iowa State’s miscues and dished out 18 assists in the game.
Kansas pulled down16 offensive rebounds in the game and scored 12 second-chance points. KU outrebounded ISU 37-35 with Stephens and junior Bailey Helgren both grabbing nine boards.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will host its second of back-to-back home games in Allen Fieldhouse against Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m. on FSN.