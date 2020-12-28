🏀 Game Preview: vs. New Mexico State

LAWRENCE, Kan. -Kansas women’s basketball plays host to New Mexico State in its nonconference finale Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest begins at Noon (Central) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and is set to broadcast on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

Through six games, Kansas has four players averaging in double-figures, with sophomore Holly Kersgieter leading the Jayhawks with 17.4 points per game. Following suit is senior Tina Stephens, who boasts 12.8 points, while guards Aniya Thomas and Julie Brosseau adds 10.8 and 10.2, respectively.

Kansas averages 76.5 points per game, which is good for fourth-best in the Big 12 and is third in the conference standings with a +14.8 scoring margin. KU ranks in the top-30 nationally (No. 24) in rebounds per game (46.17) and rebound margin (10.5), which is good for second in the league in both categories. Kansas has outrebounded five out of the six opponents this season.

The Kansas-New Mexico State all-time series is led by the Aggies, 2-1. They took the first game of the series, 64-62, on Jan. 3, 1987, in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 2009, Kansas defeated New Mexico State, 91-49, on Jan. 4, in Lawrence. The last meeting between the two teams was on Jan. 2, 2010, in Las Cruces, N.M. The Jayhawks fell to the Aggies in the final second of the game, as NMSU hit a free throw with 0.8 seconds remaining to claim the 61-60 victory over a ranked KU squad. KU head coach Brandon Schneider is 0-0 versus New Mexico State.

The Aggies are currently 2-4 on the season. NMSU is coming off of an 81-72 rod win at Denver on Dec. 15. Last season, The Aggies finished 12-18 overall with an 8-8 WAC record.

Leading New Mexico State is red-shirt senior Aaliyah Prince with 15.5 points per game. Also contributing double-figures is sophomore Soufia Inoussa, 10.7. NMSU is averaging 70.1 points per game and shooting at a 43.3% clip from the field.

UP NEXT

Kansas opens the new year inside Allen Fieldhouse as it plays host to West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 2. The game tips at 5 p.m. (Central) and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.