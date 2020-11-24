🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs Northern Colorado

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After an offseason of uncertainty, the Kansas women’s basketball team is ready for its 2020-21 season opener inside historic Allen Fieldhouse against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., Central and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as well as be broadcast live on the IMG Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and safety measures currently in place, the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics have announced no fans will be allowed to attend Kansas Athletics events through December 5. Information on the status of future games will be released at a later date.

The game marks the start of year six with head coach Brandon Schneider at the helm of the Jayhawks, as KU opened year five with an 84-72 victory over Indiana State on Nov. 7, 2019. Since 2000, the Jayhawks are 17-3 in season-openers, while playing 18-out-of the 20 at home.

It will be the second meeting between Kansas and Northern Colorado, after the Jayhawks defeated the Bears, 81-54, on Dec. 6, 2009, in Lawrence.

Kansas is coming off its best finish in seven years after going 15-14 overall in the 2019-20 season. In Big 12 play, the Jayhawks finished 10th in the league standings with a 4-14 record. KU returns 11 players from last season’s team, including All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection Zakiyah Franklin (12.1 ppg) and the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, Aniya Thomas (12.6 ppg). Thomas and Franklin are joined by returners senior Tina Stephens (10.2 ppg) and sophomore Holly Kersgieter (10.1 ppg), who both finished the 2019-20 season in double-digits in scoring. Joining the returners are four newcomers, who include three freshmen (Mia Vuksic, Katrine Jessen and Ioanna Chatzileonti) and one graduate transfer (Julie Brosseau).