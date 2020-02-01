🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Oklahoma

SCOUTING THE SOONERS

Entering her 23rd year as head coach at Oklahoma, Sherri Coale has a 491-252 record with the Sooners. Coale has a 66.5 win percentage and has led OU to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Sooners average 76.3 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. OU connects on an average of 8.5 3-pointers a game and 15.5 assists.

Sophomore Taylor Robertson leads the Sooners with 20.2 points per game on 45.2% shooting and is top in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage shooting at 44.6%. Behind Robertson is junior Ana Llanusa with 16.9 points a game on 42.8% shooting and an average of 1.6 steals per game.

OU comes into Sunday’s game in Allen Fieldhouse with a 10-10 record on the year and is 3-5 in Big 12 play. The Sooners dropped their last game against Texas, 70-53, on Jan. 28.