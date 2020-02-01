🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team (12-7, 1-7 Big 12) will host Oklahoma (10-10, 3-5 Big 12) inside Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 2, with tip-off set at 12 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Network.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma
Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence
Watch: FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Monica McNutt (analyst)
TIP-OFF
- Kansas will face Oklahoma for the 73rd time in program history on Sunday, Feb. 2. OU leads the all-time series 41-31 and last season the two teams split the series.
- Oklahoma comes into Allen Fieldhouse with a 10-10 record on the year and is 3-5 in Big 12 play. The Sooners lost their last match-up against Texas, 70-53, on Jan. 28.
- Kansas is the only team in DI women’s basketball to feature six players averaging double-figures in points. Leading the way is sophomore Aniya Thomas with 12.0 points per game. She is followed by Tina Stephens (11.1), Mariane De Carvalho (10.8), Zakiyah Franklin (10.7), Holly Kersgieter (10.6), and Brooklyn Mitchell (10.2).
- Freshman Holly Kersgieter made her first collegiate start as a Jayhawk against Kansas State on Jan. 29. Kersgieter finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
- Sophomore Aniya Thomas grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds against K-State, surpassing her nine boards against Texas Tech. Thomas finished with eight points and led the team with three steals.
- Freshman Zakiyah Franklin led the team in scoring against K-State with 15 points. Franklin’s scoring efforts put her over 200-career points.
SCOUTING THE SOONERS
Entering her 23rd year as head coach at Oklahoma, Sherri Coale has a 491-252 record with the Sooners. Coale has a 66.5 win percentage and has led OU to 19 NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Sooners average 76.3 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. OU connects on an average of 8.5 3-pointers a game and 15.5 assists.
Sophomore Taylor Robertson leads the Sooners with 20.2 points per game on 45.2% shooting and is top in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage shooting at 44.6%. Behind Robertson is junior Ana Llanusa with 16.9 points a game on 42.8% shooting and an average of 1.6 steals per game.
OU comes into Sunday’s game in Allen Fieldhouse with a 10-10 record on the year and is 3-5 in Big 12 play. The Sooners dropped their last game against Texas, 70-53, on Jan. 28.
LAST TIME OUT
Kansas 61, Kansas State 69 | Wednesday, Jan. 29; Lawrence Kansas
The Jayhawks were edged by the Wildcats, 69-61, in Allen Fieldhouse in the season’s first installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown for women’s basketball. KU had three players finish in double-figures with freshman Zakiyah Franklin leading the way with 15 points, followed by freshman Holly Kersgieter with 11 and junior Tina Stephens with 10. Kersgieter made her first-collegiate start as Jayhawk as well.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas, to face-off against No. 2/1 Baylor for the second time this season on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CT inside the Farrell Center on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.