🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas continues its homestand in Allen Fieldhouse as it opens Big 12 Conference play by hosting Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. CT. The contest will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call and can be heard live on the Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez calling the action.

This marks the 35th meeting between the two programs. Oklahoma (0-2) leads, 42-32 all-time. KU (3-1) split the yearly series in 2019-20 when it took down OU in Norman in a revenge win by the score of 83-80 (Feb. 26). The last time the Jayhawks and Sooners met in Lawrence, KU gave up a 22-point halftime lead to force overtime. OU won the contest 94-82 (Feb. 2).

In its last game, Kansas scored 100 points for the 34th time in program history in its victory over Oral Roberts on Dec. 6. Six players recorded double-digit scoring with graduate transfer Julie Brosseau leading the fleet with 25 points. Senior Tina Stephens followed scoring 14, while Mia Vuksic added a season-best 13 points. Also contributing double-figures were Aniya Thomas (13) and Holly Kersgieter (12).

Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti also posted her first double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, earning her Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors for the second-consecutive week. Sophomore Zakiyah Franklin finished the Oral Roberts game with a career-high 11 assists.

In the same outing, the Jayhawks nearly had a perfect second quarter going on a 30-0 run, which spanned the majority of the frame. KU outscored ORU 39-3 in the 10 minutes of play. KU also hit an NCAA-team high of 66 rebounds on the afternoon. The last time the Jayhawks grabbed over 60 boards in a single game was in the early ’90s. The team currently sits third in the nation in team-highs for its 66-team rebound performance, and is first in the Big 12.