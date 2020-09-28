🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. 17/19 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The game serves as both homecoming and the Big 12 home opener for the Jayhawks.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 71st meeting between the two teams, with Oklahoma State holding the series advantage at 38-29-3, including a 22-15-1 mark in Lawrence. Kansas got its last win against Oklahoma State in 2007, defeating the Cowboys, 43-28.

The Jayhawks will look to bounce back against the Cowboys after falling to Baylor on the road, 47-14, on Sept. 26. Last season, KU defeated Texas Tech on Homecoming on a last-second Liam Jones field goal, lifting the Jayhawks over the Red Raiders, 37-34.

Saturday’s contest will be the earliest kickoff of the season so far for the Jayhawks, after KU played under the lights against Coastal Carolina and Baylor. The Jayhawks will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, with the game airing on ESPN.