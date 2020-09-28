🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. 17/19 Oklahoma State
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will host No. 17/19 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The game serves as both homecoming and the Big 12 home opener for the Jayhawks.
Saturday’s matchup will be the 71st meeting between the two teams, with Oklahoma State holding the series advantage at 38-29-3, including a 22-15-1 mark in Lawrence. Kansas got its last win against Oklahoma State in 2007, defeating the Cowboys, 43-28.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back against the Cowboys after falling to Baylor on the road, 47-14, on Sept. 26. Last season, KU defeated Texas Tech on Homecoming on a last-second Liam Jones field goal, lifting the Jayhawks over the Red Raiders, 37-34.
Saturday’s contest will be the earliest kickoff of the season so far for the Jayhawks, after KU played under the lights against Coastal Carolina and Baylor. The Jayhawks will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, with the game airing on ESPN.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) vs. 17/19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0, 1-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 | 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: ESPN
- Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play), Mike Golic (Analyst), Quint Kessenich (Sideline), Scott Matthews (Producer), Bob Frattaroli (Director).
NOTES:
- Jalon Daniels became the first true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Jayhawks since Ryan Willis in 2015. Daniels completed 19 of 33 passes for 149 yards, leading Kansas to a pair of scoring drives. Daniels also rushed for 23 yards, including 27 yards lost on four sacks.
- Sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., rushed 14 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against Baylor. Williams now has 2,329 rushing yards in his career and ranks ninth all-time in program history. With 280 more yards, he’ll pass David Winbush for eighth all-time.
- Kansas played a total of 24 freshmen and sophomores Saturday at Baylor. Three true freshmen – Jalon Daniels, Lawrence Arnold and Karon Prunty – started for the Jayhawks. Kansas also had four true sophomores start, including tight end Mason Fairchild, left guard Jacobi Lott, running back Velton Gardner and safety Kenny Logan Jr.
- At halftime of Saturday’s game, Kansas will unveil statues of Gale Sayers and John Hadl in front of the Anderson Family Football Complex. Sayers, who passed away last week at age 77, is one of three KU players to have his number retired and is a member of both of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Collegiate Football Hall of Fame.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (20-35, 172 yds)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (25 att, 151 yds, 1 TD)
Leading Receiver: Takulve Williams (12 rec, 64 yds)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr., Dru Prox (11 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Kenny Logan Jr. (1.0 sack)
Leading Interception: N/A
Leading Passer: Shane Illingworth (19-26, 218 yds)
Leading Rusher: Chuba Hubbard (49 att, 194 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Tylan Wallace (10 rec, 177 yds)
Leading Tackler: Three Players (17 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Calvin Bundage (2.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Kolby Harvell-Peel (1 interception)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State leads 38-29-3
Current Streak: Loss 10
Longest KU Win Streak: 7
Longest KU Winless Streak: 10
Last 10 Games: 0-10
In Lawrence: OSU leads 21-15-1
In Stillwater: OSU leads 17-14-2
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Oct. 13, 1923