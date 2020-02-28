🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs Oklahoma State

Leading the Cowgirls is junior forward Vivian Gray, who has scored in double-figures in 52 consecutive games. Gray is averaging 19.3 points per game, which is good for third-best in the Big 12.

OSU is currently ranked eighth nationally in strength of schedule with a 48 RPI. Oklahoma State is averaging 65.2 points per game on 38.8 % shooting from the field and 26% from the 3-point line.

Head coach Jim Littell is in his ninth year at the helm of the Cowgirls, collecting a 176-109 record. Littell has led this squad to a 15-12 overall record and 6-9 mark in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

Kansas 83, Oklahoma 80 | Wednesday, Feb. 26; Norman, Okla.

The Jayhawks and the Sooners fought to the end, but it was Kansas who came out on top, 83-80.

Kansas began the game on 15-9 run, spanning the first minutes. Thomas fueled the Jayhawks early with a quick triple within the first 30 seconds of the first frame. Oklahoma would later respond to KU’s hot start with a 10-0 run of their own.

OU closed the first 10 minutes on two free-throws to take a 21-19 lead.

In the second, both teams were able to find the basket and finish. The score was tied twice with the last being at 40-40 with 1:15 left until the break. After a hustle play from Ramalho and a buzzer-beating jumper from Stephens, Kansas led by two-points at the half.

Oklahoma finished the third quarter up, 61-60, after outscoring Kansas in that quarter. Kansas shot 77.8% (21-of-27) from the charity stripe, which helped the Jayhawks seal the game in the final minutes.