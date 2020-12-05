🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs Oral Roberts

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse to play host to Oral Roberts, Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. CT. The contest will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence on the call.

Kansas looks to bounce back after a road loss, 53-70, against Ole Miss. For the first time in five years, KU drops to 2-1 on the season. The last time KU was 2-1 to start the season, coach Brandon Schneider was in his first year at Kansas (2015-16).

Sunday’s meeting between the Jayhawks and the Golden Eagles will be the 16th in the series history, with Kansas holding a 14-1 edge. The two programs last met in 2018, when KU defeated ORU 70-58 at home.

Through three games, sophomore Holly Kersgieter has led the Jayhawks in scoring with double-figures in all three contests. She is averaging 19.3 points per game and shooting the three-ball at a .588 clip. Against Ole Miss, Kersgieter registered 20 points in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which was her fourth career 20-point performance and second on the season. Junior Aniya Thomas also recorded a double-digit scoring effort with 14 points, while freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti pulled down 10 boards.

Following Sunday’s game against Oral Roberts, Kansas will begin Big 12 play as it will host Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 10. The Jayhawks will continue their homestand with UTRGV on Monday, Dec. 14.