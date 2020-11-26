🏀 Game Preview: vs. Saint Joseph's

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The No. 6/5 Kansas Jayhawks will take on Saint Joseph’s in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off on Friday, after coming off a 90-102 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Gonzaga in their season-opener on Thursday.

Friday’s contest will tip-off at 1 p.m., CT from inside Suncoast Credit Union Arena on FS1.

Kansas is 96-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 3-0 last season in 2019-20. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six-plus seasons, amassing a record of 45-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.

Friday’s meeting between the Jayhawks and the Hawks will be the eighth in the series history, with KU holding a 5-3 advantage. The two teams last met in 2005, when Saint Joseph’s came out victorious, 67-70.

Against Gonzaga, senior guard Marcus Garrett recorded 22 points in the season opener, which was his this third career 20-point effort and the most since he scored a career-high 24 points against Oklahoma (2/15/20). Four Jayhawks scored in double-figures in the game, including Garrett, Ochai Agbaji (17 pts.), Bryce Thompson (12 pts.) and Jalen Wilson (11 pts.).

Following Friday’s contest against Saint Joseph’s, the Jayhawks will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana to take on Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday, December 1. The Jayhawks will then return home to host Washburn on Thursday, December 3.