🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team (12-9, 1-9 Big 12) is set for its second meeting against TCU (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 8, inside Allen Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. CT and can be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Kansas vs. TCU
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence.
Watch: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play), Brenda Vanlengen (analyst).
TIP-OFF
- Kansas will match-up against TCU for 19th time in program history and just the seventh time in Lawrence, Kan. With the Horned Frogs taking the last game on Jan. 12, TCU leads the all-time series 12-6.
- The Horned Frogs come into Allen Fieldhouse riding a three-game win streak and an overall record of 16-4 on the season. TCU is currently second in the Big 12 Conference standings with a record of 7-2.
- In Kansas women’s basketball’s last outing against Baylor on Feb. 5, sophomore Aniya Thomas led the team with 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting (71.4%) from the field with four baskets coming from behind the 3-point line, which matched her career-high.
- With Thomas’ 19 points to lead the Jayhawks against the Lady Bears, she has now led the team in scoring on six different occasions this season.
- KU forced 11 steals against Baylor, which is the eighth time this season the team has had 10 or more steals in a game. Seven different Jayhawks recorded a steal in the game with Thomas leading the team with three, followed by junior Tina Stephens and sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell each coming away with two.
- The Jayhawks are one of 10 teams in the NCAA to have five players with double-digit scoring averages. Thomas leads the team with an 11.8 points-per-game average, followed by freshman Zakiyah Franklin (11.2), senior Mariane De Carvalho (10.8), junior Tina Stephens (10.7) and freshman Holly Kersgieter (10.5).
ABOUT TCU
Head coach Raegan Pebley is in her sixth season at TCU with a 110-75 record while with the Horned Frogs. Last season, Pebley led TCU to a 24-11 overall record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play.
The Horned Frogs are averaging 70.7 points per game on 39.1% shooting from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc. TCU forces an average of 19.7 turnovers a game and is scoring 19.3 points off turnovers.
Pacing TCU has been junior guard Lauren Heard, who averages 17.3 points and leads the team with 3.8 assists per game. Following Heard is senior guard Kianna Ray, who is averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
The Horned Frogs are 16-4 on the season and 7-2 in Big 12 play heading into this weekend’s game against the Jayhawks. TCU is on a three-game win streak with victories over West Virginia on Jan. 26, 73-60; Oklahoma State on Jan. 29, 72-68’ and Kansas State on Feb. 1, 65-61.
LAST TIME OUT
Kansas 44, Baylor 97 (OT) | Wednesday, Feb. 8; Waco, Texas
The Kansas women’s basketball team was not able to get into a rhythm as No. 2/1 Baylor came out on top, 97-44, in the team’s second meeting on Wednesday night inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
After hitting two shots from the free-throw line with two seconds remaining in the second quarter, sophomore Aniya Thomas stole the following inbound pass at half court and hit a deep three-pointer buzzer-beater. That gave Thomas eight points entering halftime to lead the Jayhawks. Thomas was two points shy of her career-high finishing with 19.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will back on the road to take on Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. CT inside United Supermarkets Arena.