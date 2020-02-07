🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs TCU

ABOUT TCU

Head coach Raegan Pebley is in her sixth season at TCU with a 110-75 record while with the Horned Frogs. Last season, Pebley led TCU to a 24-11 overall record and a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play.

The Horned Frogs are averaging 70.7 points per game on 39.1% shooting from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc. TCU forces an average of 19.7 turnovers a game and is scoring 19.3 points off turnovers.

Pacing TCU has been junior guard Lauren Heard, who averages 17.3 points and leads the team with 3.8 assists per game. Following Heard is senior guard Kianna Ray, who is averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Horned Frogs are 16-4 on the season and 7-2 in Big 12 play heading into this weekend’s game against the Jayhawks. TCU is on a three-game win streak with victories over West Virginia on Jan. 26, 73-60; Oklahoma State on Jan. 29, 72-68’ and Kansas State on Feb. 1, 65-61.