🏈 GAME PREVIEW: vs. 23/23 Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for their season finale on Saturday, December 5, as they host the No. 23/23 Texas Longhorns in Lawrence, Kansas. The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m., on ESPNU.
The game between the Jayhawks (0-9, 0-8 Big 12) and the Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) will be the 20th meeting between the two teams, including the 11th in Lawrence, Kansas. Texas owns the series record at 16-3, including a 7-3 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks last defeated the Longhorns on November 19, 2016 in Lawrence, behind a game-winning 25-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Wyman.
The two teams hooked up for a thriller last year in Austin with Texas escaping with a 50-48 win over Kansas in a down-to-the-wire finish. The fourth quarter of last year’s game featured 50 total points. The Jayhawks took the lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Stanley to Stephon Robinson Jr., with 1:11 to go and went for two to take a one-point lead. But a 33-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker as time expired gave Texas the victory.
Last year’s game followed suit as three of the last four meetings between the two teams have been decided by one score. The Longhorns, also coming off an open week, have won three straight games after a four-overtime loss to Oklahoma in October.
Saturday’s game marks the final game scheduled for the Jayhawks this season, including their final of four home games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Kansas vs. Texas will kickoff on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m., with Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play) and Kelly Stouffer (Analyst) on the call.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-9, 0-8 Big 12) vs.
23/23 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 | 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: ESPNU
- Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst), Greg Pike (Producer).
NOTES:
- Redshirt freshman Marcus Harris is tied for fifth in the country among all freshmen with 7 ½ tackles-for-loss. All of his TFLs have come over his last five games. His 7 ½ TFLs are the most by a Kansas freshman since linebacker Jake Love had eight in 2012. Harris forced a fumble and recovered another Saturday against Texas Tech.
- True freshman running back Daniel Hishaw rushed for a career-high 87 yards on a career-high 22 carries Saturday at Texas Tech. He scored his second career touchdown, after missing the TCU affair.
- Freshman cornerback Karon Prunty has 10 pass breakups on the season. That figure is third in the Big 12, tied for fifth nationally and tied for first among all freshmen nationally.
- Senior receiver Kwamie Lassiter II had five receptions Saturday at Texas Tech, and now ranks fourth in the conference in receptions per game at 4.8.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (76/152, 718, 1 TD)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (72 att, 325 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (43 rec, 458 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (58 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Kyron Johnson (3.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Kenny Logan Jr. (2 interceptions)
Leading Passer: Sam Ehlinger (184/306, 2,406 yds, 25 TD)
Leading Rusher: Bijan Robinson (76 att, 520 yds, 3 TD)
Leading Receiver: Brennan Eagles (28 rec, 469 yds, 5 TD)
Leading Tackler: Juwan Mitchell (59 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Joseph Ossai (5.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Six players (1 interception)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Texas: Texas leads 16-3
Current Streak: Loss 3
Longest KU Win Streak: 2
Longest KU Winless Streak: 13
Last 10 Games: 1-9
In Lawrence: Texas leads 7-3
In Austin: Texas leads 9-0
Neutral Sites: N/A
Under Les Miles: 0-1
First Meeting: Nov. 23, 1901 (W, 12-0)