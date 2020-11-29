🏀 GAME PREVIEW vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) returns to Allen Fieldhouse Sunday to play host to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (0-2, 0-0 Southland) in game two of the 2020-21 season.

The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. CT, airing on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and broadcasted live on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

The Jayhawks are following a hot start to the 2020-21 season after defeating the Bears of Northern Colorado, 78-62, on Nov. 25 in their season-opener.

Sunday’s meeting marks the second-ever match between the two programs, with the first coming in an 85-44 victory for KU at home on November 17, 2010. Head coach Brandon Schneider, however, is no stranger to the Islanders as he is 7-0 against the Islanders.

Against Northern Colorado, KU sophomore Holly Kersgieter posted her second career double-double when she poured in 21 points and grabbed 11 boards. Kersgieter came close to mirroring her debut performance, where she posted 24 points and 10 rebounds a year ago as a freshman against Indiana State (Nov. 7, 2019) in KU’sseason-opener. Two Jayhawks scored in double-digits in the game versus Northern Colorado, including Kersgieter, freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti (15 pts) and senior Tina Stephens (13 pts).

Following Sunday’s game against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, KU will hit the road to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday, Dec 3.