🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Texas

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Head coach Karen Aston is in her eighth season at UT and has a record of 180-80 with the Longhorns. Aston has led Texas to six appearances to the NCAA Tournament including three trips to the Sweet 16 and advancing to the Elite Eight once.

The Longhorns are averaging 72.3 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. UT has been winning the battle on the glass averaging 43.3 boards a game and outrebounding its opponents by +8.2 this season.

Leading the Longhorns has been sophomore Charli Collier with an average of 13.6 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field in addition to grabbing 10.7 rebounds per game. Senior forward Joyner Holmes is not far behind, scoring 12.7 points on 42.2% shooting and pulling down an average of 8.9 rebounds a game.

Texas comes into Allen Fieldhouse with a 15-8 record on the season and the third-best record in the Big 12 Conference at 7-4. This will be the second meeting between KU and UT during the 2019-20 season, with the Longhorns coming out on top in the first match-up, 85-77, inside the Frank Erwin Center on Jan. 22.