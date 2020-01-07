🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. West Virginia

SCOUTING THE MOUNTAINEERS

West Virginia is 11-1 on the season and 2-0 when playing on the road. The Mountaineers come into Allen Fieldhouse on a seven-game win streak.

WVU won its Big 12 opener against Kansas State, 74-63, and is ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

Head coach Mike Carey is in his 19th season at West Virginia a 404-205 record and a career record of 692-308.

The Mountaineers are averaging 71.1 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field and 34.5% from the three-point line. WVU has had strong defense forcing its opponents to 18.1 turnovers and 7.8 steals per game.

Junior guard Kysre Gondrezick has led the Mountaineers with 17.4 points a game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc. Backing up Gondrezick in the backcourt has been senior guard Tynice Martin with 15.6 points per contest on 40.0% shooting from the field.