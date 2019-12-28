🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs Wofford

SCOUTING THE TERRIERS

Wofford comes to Lawrence 6-7 on the season and are 0-4 playing on the road. The Terriers are coming off an 80-72 loss to Northern Kentucky.

Entering his fourth season at Wofford, head coach Jimmy Garrity has a career record of 111-85 as a head coach and 45-59 at Wofford.

The Terriers are averaging 71.0 points per contest on 41.5% shooting from the field and 37.1% from behind the three-point line. Wofford averages 13.7 assists a game and 8.5 steals.

Senior guard Chloe Wanink is leading Wofford with an average of 18.9 points per game on 50.0% from the field and 47.0% from beyond the arc. Following behind is junior guard Da’Ja Green averaging 13.9 points on 39.4% shooting from the field, 37.7% from the three-point line and gets 4.1 rebounds per game.