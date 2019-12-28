🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs Wofford
LAWRENCE, Kan. – With one game remaining before Big 12 Conference play, the Kansas women’s basketball team will match-up against Wofford inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. CT.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas vs. Wofford
Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Jimmy Chavez and David Lawrence
Watch: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler, Brenda Vanlengen and Jill Dorsey Hall
TIP-OFF
- Sunday marks the first meeting between the two programs and the third meeting versus a Southern Conference opponent.
- KU is 15-6 all-time in games played on Dec. 30.
- For the second week in a row, Kansas is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top-25 poll after recording its tenth win on Dec. 22, 2019, against Saint Louis.
- With the 68-60 overtime victory over Saint Louis, head coach Brandon Schneider reached his 450th career win as a head coach.
- Through ten games, six players – Aniya Thomas (12.9), Brooklyn Mitchell (12.4), Zakiyah Franklin (12.0), Holly Kersgieter (10.9), Mariane De Carvalho (10.8) and Tina Stephens (10.5) – are averaging double-figure points.
- Now 10-0 on the season, the Jayhawks are one of nine teams still undefeated in DI women’s basketball. KU and Texas Tech are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12.
- Against Saint Louis, Franklin paced the Jayhawks scoring a career-high 19 points on 8-of-14 (57.1%) shooting, and 2-of-3 from behind the arc.
- Mitchell and Thomas each finished with 15 points against Saint Louis. Mitchell dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds, while Thomas added six boards- four coming on the offensive end.
- Kansas ranks nationally in the top-30 of three different offensive categories. KU’s 77.9 scoring offense sits at No. 26 while the Jayhawks’ 45.6 shooting percentage and +18.7 scoring margin is good for No. 28 in the country.
SCOUTING THE TERRIERS
Wofford comes to Lawrence 6-7 on the season and are 0-4 playing on the road. The Terriers are coming off an 80-72 loss to Northern Kentucky.
Entering his fourth season at Wofford, head coach Jimmy Garrity has a career record of 111-85 as a head coach and 45-59 at Wofford.
The Terriers are averaging 71.0 points per contest on 41.5% shooting from the field and 37.1% from behind the three-point line. Wofford averages 13.7 assists a game and 8.5 steals.
Senior guard Chloe Wanink is leading Wofford with an average of 18.9 points per game on 50.0% from the field and 47.0% from beyond the arc. Following behind is junior guard Da’Ja Green averaging 13.9 points on 39.4% shooting from the field, 37.7% from the three-point line and gets 4.1 rebounds per game.
LAST TIME OUT
Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin scored her 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Behind Franklin were sophomore guards Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell who finished with 15 points each. Thomas had six rebounds, while Mitchell had five rebounds and five assists.
The Jayhawks got out to an early 9-3 lead to start the first quarter, but the Billikens answered with an 8-0 run and went on to take a 16-13 lead into the second quarter. Saint Louis outscored Kansas 12-8 in the second quarter.
Kansas closed the gap in the third quarter outscoring Saint Louis 25-15 and would end with a 10-2 run in the last 2:08 to take a 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks and Billikens would trade the lead, but Franklin tied it, 58-58, to send the game into overtime. In overtime, it was all Kansas as the Jayhawks outscored the Billikens 10-2.
UP NEXT:
Kansas will open its Big 12 slate on the road on Saturday, Jan. 4 when it travels to Stillwater, Okla. to face Oklahoma State Cowgirls.